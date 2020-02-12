Ron Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Returning for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, Reveals Video

Camille Kostek made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut back in 2018. She appeared in it as well in 2019 and is set to make another appearance in the newest edition. Kostek, who is the girlfriend of former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She uploaded a video from the Dominican Republic where she shared the news.

“My happy place,” she began the caption. “On a beach in a bikini and BACK WITH MY SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT FAMILY!!!! So excited to announce I’ll be in @si_swimsuit 2020!!! I live for the feeling that shooting for this magazine brings me, the people it has brought into my life and the journey life took me on to get to this point.”

She added at the end of the caption a few hashtags, including one that called it a “dream job.”

The issue is scheduled to release in May. Last year was the first time the magazine came out in a month other than February.

Kostek and Gronkowski have been together since the fall of 2015. The two first linked up after Kostek left the Patriots cheerleading squad.

In an interview with Fox News, Kostek shared what it’s like dating someone of Gronkowski’s caliber, and how the two saw their careers take two different turns at one point. Kostek graced the cover of the swimsuit issue shortly after Gronkowski announced his retirement.

“I think the timing is so interesting,” she said in the interview. “Just a couple of months before I got the cover, Rob retired. And we both didn’t know that this was going to come. But it’s definitely cool for me to have him here to celebrate and see a little bit of what my life is like and the people that I work with. I introduced him to some of the other models, my friends within the industry and [editor] MJ Day. It just feels good. A relationship always feels good when you have your man supporting you.”

Kostek and Gronkowski spent the Super Bowl weekend down on scene in Miami. The former Arizona Wildcat was responsible for throwing his Gronk Beach Party that weekend. The two also spent New Year’s Eve together in the Big Apple as Gronkowski was a part of the Fox show.