Cam Newton's Sleep Schedule Under Scrutiny Amid Patriots' Lackluster Season

Monday night, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills faced off in an AFC East battle. Cam Newton struggled to find success during the primetime game, only rushing for one touchdown and throwing for 34 yards before Jarrett Stidham replaced him in the lineup. Prior to his benching, the ESPN broadcast put up a graphic that outlined Newton's morning schedule. The former NFL MVP (2015) goes to bed at 11:30 p.m. each night, wakes up at 4:20 a.m. and then leaves the house at 4:30 a.m. He does not take his first sip of coffee until 8 a.m.

When Twitter users saw this update about Newton, they responded with several comments about his schedule and level of performance. The Patriots are 6-9 and will not appear in the playoffs for the first time since 2008. This season is only the second time Bill Belichick's team has had a losing record since his tenure began in 2000. According to some fans, Newton's lack of sleep is one reason for these losses. Several said that he needed to get some more rest and that he would play much better if he slept for at least eight hours.