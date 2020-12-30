Cam Newton's Sleep Schedule Under Scrutiny Amid Patriots' Lackluster Season
Monday night, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills faced off in an AFC East battle. Cam Newton struggled to find success during the primetime game, only rushing for one touchdown and throwing for 34 yards before Jarrett Stidham replaced him in the lineup. Prior to his benching, the ESPN broadcast put up a graphic that outlined Newton's morning schedule. The former NFL MVP (2015) goes to bed at 11:30 p.m. each night, wakes up at 4:20 a.m. and then leaves the house at 4:30 a.m. He does not take his first sip of coffee until 8 a.m.
When Twitter users saw this update about Newton, they responded with several comments about his schedule and level of performance. The Patriots are 6-9 and will not appear in the playoffs for the first time since 2008. This season is only the second time Bill Belichick's team has had a losing record since his tenure began in 2000. According to some fans, Newton's lack of sleep is one reason for these losses. Several said that he needed to get some more rest and that he would play much better if he slept for at least eight hours.
starting to think Cam Newton should get more sleep pic.twitter.com/eBKtW0pPgx— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2020
I can't remember where I saw it, but Mahomes' personal trainer said that he's also a prolific sleeper.— Khal_Draco (@KhalDraco3) December 29, 2020
maybe Cam Newton is struggling because he’s getting 5 hours of sleep a night????????? https://t.co/cmMMhECCLB— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2020
Gen. Wesley Clark only sleeps 2 hours a night. Some people are just different. Now Cam on the other hand might want to try something different because he isn't exactly excelling at his job.— Why do I do this to myself? (@JCD503) December 29, 2020
5 hour sleep gang gonna be bummed out when it’s 2038, they’re dead, and Bron is averaging 24-7-8 for the Sonics— Titus Willis (@Titus_Willis) December 29, 2020
I once tried living off 5 hours of sleep at 30 years of age. Would not recommend!— Justin (@JustinF_89) December 29, 2020
So Cam Newton gets 5.5 hours of sleep each night? No wonder he’s not very good anymore.
Imagine how good he’d be with 8+ hours of sleep. pic.twitter.com/crbiyKipE4— Tyler Rathke (@Coach_Rathke) December 29, 2020
Not sure how showing Cam Newton getting only 5.5 hours of sleep on #MNF is good/educational to young student-athletes 🤦🏼♂️
Sleep is the foundation to a great day, which leads to a better week, then turns into a even better month... 📈#SpotTheBall— coachmcquillan (@coachmcquillan) December 29, 2020
if i were cam newton i would simply get more sleep pic.twitter.com/mk6m7fRygY— C.D. Carter (@CDCarter13) December 29, 2020
Athletic science’s biggest movement of 2010’s: Sleep is really really important to athletic performance
Cam Newton: Give me 4 hours, 50 minutes please. https://t.co/Or0In2dOQT— Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) December 29, 2020
If Cam Newton is getting 5 hours of sleep, I’m not sure he’s going to be at his best to play QB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/yZkIM9Bem3— Matt Betz (@IAmMattBetz) December 29, 2020
4:50 OF SLEEP IS NOT OPTIMAL BY ANY MEANS TO PERFORM AT A HIGH LEVEL.
SLEEP IS THE BIGGEST PERFORMANCE ENHANCER THERE IS THAT IS LEGAL AND FREE.
SLEEP NEEDS TO BE A PRIORITY FOR HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE .
THE DETAILS MATTER.@Patriots & @CameronNewton I’M HERE TO HELP. pic.twitter.com/UhPaRPMVX4— Dillon Millar (@DillonMillar27) December 29, 2020
lmaooooooooo OF COURSE pic.twitter.com/d4uW2pVaIv— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2020
Mahomes pic.twitter.com/RVJBiOuOL2— Jason Ringer (@jjringer) December 29, 2020