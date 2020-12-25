Cam Newton Celebrates Son's 5th Birthday Apart From Him: 'It Kills Me'

✖

Cam Newton's son, Chosen, just celebrated his 5th birthday. However, Newton was not able to spend the important day with him. The New England Patriots quarterback still delivered a tribute to his son on Instagram, along with several photos.

Newton posted a gallery that featured him and Chosen throughout the years. The first showed them sitting together in a chair while wearing matching red sweaters. Another featured them in tuxedos — although Chosen went for a gold jacket instead of a standard black. There were several other photos that showed Newton's son getting bigger and bigger, culminating in one featuring him on top of a dirt bike.

"I LOVE YOU MORE THAN LIFE ITSELF!!" Newton wrote in his Instagram caption. "it KILLs ME that I am not there to celebrate your 5th birthday son!! BUT daddy wishes you a HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAY K1NG [crown emoji] CHOSEN!! [shineTHRUtheSHADE][notFORlikesJUSTforLIFE]."

Since joining the New England Patriots on a one-year contract, Newton has remained away from his family. He has lived in Massachusetts while his family has remained back in North Carolina. The quarterback faced questions about the decision to remain away from his family after Week 3 of the 2020 season, and he responded by explaining that he is "on a business trip" and was focusing on leading the Patriots to the playoffs.

"I am a person who takes everything to heart, I mean anything," Newton said during an appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "The whole decision, and not to keep beating a dead horse, this is a business trip for me. The fact that I don’t have none of my children here in Boston with me and the fact that I haven’t been able to see them on a regularity, that’s angry in itself for me. I wake up every morning missing the hell out of my children, and knowing that if I don’t do what I am supposed to do, then this could be good riddance for me. That is as serious as I am making it and that’s as serious it is."

Newton also explained that he did plan on bringing his family to Boston eventually. However, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that it was not the best time. He also cited a need to prove himself to the Patriots' coaches and players on a daily basis as another reason.