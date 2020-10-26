Patriots Bench Cam Newton After Throwing 3 Interceptions in Loss to 49ers

✖

Cam Newton is off to a very rocky start to the 2020 season, and it's likely his position as the starting quarterback with the New England Patriots could be in jeopardy. On Sunday, Newton threw three interceptions, which led to the Patriots losing to the 49ers 33-6. After Newton's third pick, he was benched for backup QB Jarrett Stidham.

Newton finished the game with a 39.7 passer rating while completing nine of his 15 passes for 98 yards and zero touchdowns to go along with his three interceptions. "I have to deliver. I haven't done that." Newton said after the game, via NFL.com. "One thing that can't happen is I can't allow myself to feel sorry for myself. I know what the issue is. You just have to attack it and do better." Newton was asked what went wrong for him and the team and he took full responsibility for the loss.

Cam Newton throws his 3rd INT of the game 😬 (via @49ers)pic.twitter.com/gSte9uXtFj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2020

"I can't speak for everybody. I just stick to the man in the mirror and I wasn't good enough," he said to reporters after the game. "I didn't -- in no way shape or form did I put this team in a position to compete, and that's inexcusable. This is the National Football League where a lot is put on the quarterback and I have to deliver and I haven't done that. Quite frankly, it's evident. So here moving forward I know what the issue is, like I just said, and I just have to be better."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked if there was a plan for Newton going forward after he was benched. "Yeah, absolutely," he stated. " Just wanted to give Stid [Jarrett Stidham] a little experience here." At the time Newton threw his third interception, the game was out of hand. But the team is now 2-4, and according to NFL stats, it's the first time since 2002 the Patriots have lost three consecutive games.

As much as Newton struggled, he was able to reach a few milestones on Sunday. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback became the first NFL player with 30,000 passing and 5,000 rushing yards. Newton, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in June, became the 48th quarterback in NFL history to reach the 30,000-yard passing mark.