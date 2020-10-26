Jeff Garcia Blasts Cam Newton for Flashy Wardrobe Amid Struggles With Patriots

✖

Jeff Garcia went after Cam Newton for his performance in the New England Patriots' 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The former NFL quarterback talked about Newton on NBC Sports Bay Area and didn't like the way Newton was dressing before games. Newton, a former NFL MVP, is known for having a very unique style of fashion, but with the way he has played so far this season, Garcia wants him to take a step back.

"You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what, three more interceptions?" Garcia said on his rant about Newton. "You get yanked in the second half, there’s nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers 'Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.'"

Whew, Jeff Garcia been waiting a long time to get this off his chest about Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/clx5IEGn9x — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) October 26, 2020

According to USA Today, NBC Bay Sports Area originally posted the video on Twitter but has since taken it down. One of the studio hosts responded to Garcia's rant and it sounds like he is speaking from experience due to him being so passionate.

“This just goes back to a couple years of just watching this guy and seeing him at the podium, but yet what he’s doing on the field does not translate to being that guy,” Garcia replied. On Sunday, Newton threw three interceptions and was benched in the second half for Jarrett Stidham. After the game, Newton explained what caused him to make too many mistakes.

"I've just been pressing," Newton said when talking to reporters after the team's fourth loss of the season. "I don't think it's anything with mechanics. It's seeing the situation at hand and I caught myself just pressing too much. The energy is definitely been off for me and at times it's not rewarding when you're just going out there with this aura about yourself that's not you. I love playing this football game. I have fun playing this football game, but the performances here hasn't been somewhat delightful for me to have fun in doing so."