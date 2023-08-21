John Cena Sets WWE Return Amid Hollywood Strikes

John Cena will be returning to WWE very soon. According to Ryan Satin of Fox Sports, the 16-time World Champion is set to appear on the Sept. 1 edition of WWE SmackDown, which will take place at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Cena will also head to India for WWE's upcoming Superstar Spectacle show at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8. It will be WWE'S first live event to take place in India since 2017. Cena confirmed the news on social media.

"Cannot wait to reunite with the [WWE] family live on [Smackdown]," Cena wrote. "Especially excited to meet the [WWE] Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in ! The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!!" Cena last appeared in the ring back in April when he took on Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. The 46-year-old then appeared at Money in the Bank last month and had a segment with Grayson Waller. It's not clear if Cena will compete in the SmackDown show or the event in India.

Cena competes on a part-time basis since he's made the transition to acting. Four movies that star Cena have been released this year, including Fast X, Barbie, Hidden Strike and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Additionally, Cena stars in the Hulu film Vacation Friends 2 which will be released on Friday.

Earlier this year, Cena spoke to the Associated Press about balancing competing in WWE and filming movies. "I'm feeling my age, so to speak. I could use a little bit of rest, but all my choice," Cena said. "These are wonderful things to be a part of. This one I'm really excited for because this movie does not stop. It is going to be action from the opening credits. We have a great team that mixes action and comedy. I'm also trying to do my best to, I hate the term work-life balance, but I'm trying to do my best to not fall into the trap of workaholism where I just hide in my work and I'm not a fully open, vulnerable human being to the people around me, the people that I love. I haven't yet sacrificed my relationships for my work. I'm at a pretty good pace right now where I can hit on all cylinders."