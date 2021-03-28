Braun Strowman Reveals Photo of Himself at an 'Unhealthy' 420 Pounds

✖

WWE star Braun Strowman is preparing for WrestleMania 37 and his upcoming match against Shane McMahon, which will stream exclusively on Peacock. The performer is in tip-top shape after a long period of time working out, but he has not always been. Strowman highlighted the changes in his life with a recent photo showing him at an unhealthy 420 pounds.

Strowman posted a photo on social media that showed himself posing with a friend. There were several people in the background, but the WWE star took up most of the screen. His size was noticeable, to the point where the friend in the photo had to sit on a table to be on a similar level. Strowman explained in his caption that he may have been very strong in the photo, but he was far from healthy.

"My dude [Fredo Da Barber] sent me this old pic," Strowman wrote on Instagram. "This was when I was 420lbs getting ready for the [Arnold Sports] [strongman] I thought I was in the best shape of my life then. Looking at this now makes me sick to think this is what I did to myself. Body dis morphia has always plagued me but this was when it was the worst I constantly looked at the scale I was never big enough no matter what I did to myself I was willing to risk it all to be bigger.

"I was one of the strongest men on the earth at the time but also one of the most unhealthy and unhappy," Strowman continued. "Mental health is something a lot are afraid to talk about and is a huge problem in our world that should be address and made a priority to help fix. We would have a whole lot less problems. Be kind be happy love laugh and live your life how you want. When you can focus on that and not what others think your quality of life will grow to all new heights!!!!!"

Strowman has been providing updates about his two-year weight loss journey for the fans on social media. He has shown himself without any muscle definition while explaining that he was depressed and drinking a lot. Strowman also said that he was not sleeping and that he was only putting in a subpar effort at the gym.

The current photos, on the other hand, show the professional wrestler with visible abs and a lot of muscle definition. He is still a large man, but the change in his physique is noticeable. Now he will put his hard work on full display for wrestling fans during WrestleMania 37.