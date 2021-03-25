How to Watch WrestleMania 37 on Peacock at a 50% Discount

✖

Wrestlemania 37 is going to be streamed exclusively through Peacock. NBC struck a deal to put WWE Network’s streaming rights on Peacock, including all pay-per-view content. Starting April 4, pro wrestling fans will need to use Peacock to watch new and old shows as the standalone WWE Network will go dark. And the good news is fans will be able to watch WrestleMania 37 for half the price.

For a limited time, Peacock Premium is being offered at half off ($2.50 a month) specifically because of the WWE Network subscribers. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium ($5) and Premium Plus ($10). WWE pay-per-view users must sign up for a Premium account, which right now is half the monthly cost of the WWE Network. WWE Superstars are excited about the move because they realize more eyes will be on the product, meaning they will gain more fans.

"We’re very excited about it, the Superstars especially," WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre said to PopCulture.com this month. "This is such a huge move. With WWE, we’re bringing our incredibly passionate fanbase over to Peacock. With Peacock, there’s a huge fanbase as it is. This is a great merger and so unbelievably exciting. The content you get into one platform with Saved by the Bell, The Office, Yellowstone, Parks and Recreation. These are shows I absolutely love."

The card for WrestleMania 37, which will be a two-night event (April 10 and 11) is starting to take shape. There have been eight matches confirmed for WWE's biggest event of the year including McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on Night 1. The other Night 1 matches include Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Bad Bunny vs. The Miz. The Night 2 matches are Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship, Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship and The Fiend vs. Randy Orton. The two matches that don't have a scheduled night yet are The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championship and Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

"The Superstars are so excited about it," McIntyre said about WWE and WrestleMania on Peacock. "All these eyeballs are going to be on the product and making news fans. Because in the end, that’s what it’s all about to us. We know if you check WWE out one time, we’re going to make a fan for life."