Becky Lynch Shows off Baby Bump While Wearing Black Lives Matter Hat

Becky Lynch is preparing to be a mother and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement at the same time. The WWE Superstar recently shared a series of pregnancy photos with Seth Rollins. Fashion stylist Troi Antoni shared more photos of Lynch, which included the 33-year-old showing off her baby bump while wearing a Black Lives Matter hat.

"A client, a friend, a true definition of an ALLY.......from reminding me of my greatness to supporting my fitness journey during the pandemic and always down to support me & my community," Anthoni wrote about Lynch in his Instagram post. "I can go on and on about this MEGA STAR known as 'THE MAN' [Becky Lynch] but REBECCA QUIN, thank you publicly for your continuous support & simply being a kind person & A LEGEND. Since the conversation is slowly dying down here’s a reminder [Black Lives Matter].

Lynch is expected to have her baby very soon. She announced the news she was pregnant in May while she was the Raw Women's Champion. Before the announcement, Lynch relinquished the title to Asuka, who won the Money in the Bank match the day before. She was Raw Women's Champion for 398 days, the longest reign for that title in WWE history.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said to PEOPLE back in May. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'" Rollins has taken off time off from WWE to be with Lynch when the baby arrives. He's expected to be back sometime in January. As for Lynch, she is looking to make a return, but being a mom is her No. 1 focus right now.

"This kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career," Lynch said to ESPN. "Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."