Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Buccaneers Lose to Panthers

Tom Brady is not having a 2022 season to remember, and it seems like Antonio Brown is loving it. On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers and now have a 3-4 record on the year. When learning about the loss, Brown, who played for the Buccaneers last season, went to Twitter to share an image of Brady photoshopped into a picture of Brown leaving the Buccaneers mid-game last year, indicating that Brady may leave the team before the season is over.

Brady made it clear that he's not retiring anytime soon, but he's in a position he hasn't been in since the 2002 season which is having a losing record at any point during a season. Sunday's loss was bad for Tampa Bay because the Panthers traded their two best players last week — wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey. After the game, Brady shared his thoughts about the Buccaneers' struggles.

"No one feels good about where we're at, no one feels good about how we've played or what we're doing," Brady told reporters, per ESPN. "We're all in it together. We've gotta go pull ourselves out of it." Brady finished the day with 290 passing yards but had no touchdown passes. So far this season, Brady has completed 67% of his passes for 1,942 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception with a 92.8 passer rating. Those numbers are strong and the Buccaneers are still in first place in the NFC South. But Brady knows the Buccaneers have a lot of work to do with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

"We're plenty capable of making plays, we're just not making them consistently enough to score points," Brady said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "We make a big play, make a bad play, make a big play, make a bad play. In football that's just not good enough. You can't play like that. You've got to string enough good plays together to get the ball into the red area and score points."

Brown seems to enjoy poking fun at Brady. Earlier this month, the former Buccaneers wide receiver shared a photo of him hugging Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen when the team won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Brown shared the photo as Brady and Bündchen are going through marital issues.