Andy Reid's 'Heart Bleeds for Everybody Involved' in His Son Britt's Car Accident

Sunday night, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media to discuss the team's loss in Super Bowl LV. But he also faced some questions about his son, Britt Reid, and a multi-car crash that resulted in a 5-year-old girl sustaining life-threatening injuries. Reid could not provide any information, but he said that his "heart bleeds."

"My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular, the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life," Reid told reporters after the game, per PEOPLE. "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down, but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''

The crash occurred on an on-ramp near the team's practice facility. Britt was reportedly driving a white Dodge Ram around 9 p.m. when he hit a Chevrolet Impala and then a Chevrolet Traverse that had stopped on the side of the on-ramp. Police said that the Traverse owners were trying to aid the driver of the Impala, who had run out of gas.

The 5-year-old girl, later identified as Ariel, was in the backseat of the Traverse at the time of the accident. Another child, a 4-year-old, was also in the backseat and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign posted after the crash revealed that Ariel is still in critical condition and has not awoken since the crash. A photo on the campaign page showed her lying in a hospital bed, wrapped in bandages and hooked to medical tubes. The organizer said in the description that Ariel suffered "swelling in and bleeding in and around the brain." Nearly 9,000 people have donated to the campaign since its creation, raising more than $340,000 to offset Ariel's mother's medical costs.

Britt, an outside linebackers coach, did not travel to Tampa with the Chiefs due to also suffering injuries in the crash. He underwent surgery and remained in the hospital. According to Reid, Britt's condition has improved since Thursday's incident.

NJ Advance Media reports that the police are still investigating the crash. Britt reportedly told officers that he had between two or three drinks and had taken prescription Adderall before the crash. He has not been charged with any crime, but the investigation is ongoing. The Kansas City Police will hold a press conference on Tuesday to answer questions about the incident.