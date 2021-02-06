Andy Reid's Son Britt Reid in Car Accident, Had Been Drinking Beforehand

✖

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, will not travel with the team to Tampa for Super Bowl LV. He was involved in a multi-car crash on Thursday, resulting in life-threatening injuries for a 5-year-old child. Reid is also in the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

According to ESPN, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department provided a report about the incident. A car ran out of gas on an on-ramp to Interstate 435 in Kansas City on Thursday night. The driver of the vehicle called relatives for help, who arrived and also parked on the on-ramp. This particular on-ramp is near the Chiefs' training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

The police report says that a third car then came along and struck the left front of the disabled vehicle and then the rear of the second vehicle. The 5-year-old child was in the back seat of the second car along with a 4-year-old child. The second child was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Kansas City television station KSHB, Reid was the driver of the third car.

The station reports that Reid acknowledged to police that he was driving the third car, per a search warrant. The police report also said that the driver of the third car suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collisions. The police are investigating the driver for possible impairment.

KSHB obtained a copy of the search warrant in which a KCPD officer said Reid's eyes were bloodshot. The officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages." According to the warrant, Reid told the officer that he had had two to three drinks. He also said that he took prescription Adderall.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the Chiefs said in a statement Friday. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

KCPD spoke to ESPN's Dianna Russini about the incident, saying that they will not file charges in the case, if there are any, until after Super Bowl LV. This timeline is sometime next week as part of the normal investigative timeline.

Super Bowl LV takes place on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the San Francisco 49ers in a battle for the Lombardi Trophy. CBS will broadcast the game, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.