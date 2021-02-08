Patrick Mahomes Speaks out After Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Loss

✖

Just hours after stepping off the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Patrick Mahomes is speaking out about the Kansas City Chief's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers during Super Bowl 2021. During Sunday night's game, the Chiefs lost 31-9, a defeat that landed Tom Brady his seventh ring and one that Mahomes called "devastating."

The quarterback broke his silence on the Big Game late Sunday night, taking to Twitter to share his remarks. In a tweet shared just before midnight, Mahomes thanked fans for "all the support." He admitted that this "wasn't the way we wanted it to end," though he promised that the Chiefs "will be back!" The tweet garnered plenty of comments from fans who had watched the game from home, with one person writing, "I'm so proud of you Pat. You went down fighting man. I wouldn't take any Quarterback over you man." Another person added, "played your heart out and ran for your life, respect."

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back! 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 8, 2021

Although the Chiefs, who won Super Bowl 2020, had been favored to win Super Bowl LV when the 2020 season kicked off, they did not live up to those expectations during the Sunday night game. The Buccs took home the Lombardi Trophy with a score of 31-9, marking the team's second Super Bowl win and making them the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium, according to CBS Sports. While the loss was devastating, it was perhaps even more so for Mahomes, as it was the worst game of his career, college or pro, ESPN reported. Mahomes was 26-of-49 for 270 yards and two interceptions, and his QBR of 49.9 was the second worst of his NFL career.

"They were the better team today. They beat us pretty good, the worst I think I've been beaten in a long time," Mahomes told reporters after the game. "They took away our deep stuff. They took away the sidelines and they did a good job of rallying to the football and making tackles. We weren't executing early, had a few miscues. Guys weren't on the same page. Credit to them. They played a heck of a game defensively and offensively to beat us.'"

Mahomes, who was dealing with a toe injury that might need surgery, said the Chiefs "can't let this define us,”"adding that the team "has to continue to get better going into next year and prepare ourselves to hopefully be in this game again." He added that the team "knew we were going to go through times like this and adversity. I think the best thing about it is the guys we have the leadership ability to be even better next year."