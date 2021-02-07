Britt Reid: Girl in Chiefs Assistant Coach's Car Accident in Critical Condition

✖

Thursday evening, Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-car crash near the team facility. The collisions sent a 5-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Now the little girl is fighting for her life.

A GoFundMe campaign surfaced that showed the little girl heavily bandaged and hooked up to medical tubes in the hospital. The post identified her as "Ariel" and said that she had suffered swelling in and bleeding in and around the brain. The 5-year-old remains in critical condition and hasn’t woken since the crash. The campaign's organizer, Tiffany Verhulst, said that Ariel's mother is a single parent of three children who has to "deal with this" on her own due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Kansas City Star spoke to a GoFundMe spokesperson, who confirmed that the campaign is authentic. The initial campaign goal was $100,000 to offset the medical bills and the weeks of lost work. Nearly $4,000 donors have helped raise more than $143,000 in the day that it has been active.

The crash occurred on an on-ramp near the team's practice facility. Reid was driving a white Dodge Ram around 9 p.m. when he hit a Chevrolet Impala and then a Chevrolet Traverse that had stopped on the side of the on-ramp. Police said that the owners of the Traverse were trying to aide the driver of the Impala who had run out of gas.

Ariel was in the backseat of the Traverse when Reid collided with the vehicle. Another child, a 4-year-old, was also in the backseat and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

KSHB obtained a copy of the search warrant in which a KCPD officer said Reid's eyes were bloodshot. The officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages." According to the warrant, Reid told the officer that he had had two to three drinks. He also said that he took prescription Adderall prior to the incident.

The police did not specifically acknowledge that Reid was the driver of the white Dodge Ram. However, the Chiefs released a statement mentioning his involvement. "The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the Chiefs said in a statement Friday. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."