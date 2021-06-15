Alex Rodriguez Sparks Rumors After Leaving Katie Holmes' Apartment Building, But Here's the Truth

✖

Is Alex Rodriguez moving on with Katie Holmes following his relationship with Jennifer Lopez? It was recently alleged that Rodriguez was seen leaving Holmes' apartment building in New York City, which soon prompted romance rumors. But, Page Six set the record straight by sharing what's really going on between Rodriguez and Holmes.

Page Six reported that on Sunday, Rodriguez was seen leaving an apartment building in the downtown area. The publication noted that Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, live in that building. Although, the former baseball player wasn't there to meet with the actor. Apparently, Holmes and Rodriguez are far from dating. In fact, a rep for Holmes said, "They have never even met." A source who is close to Rodriguez added about the report, “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building — he’s never met her.”

The romance rumors concerning Rodriguez and Holmes come after both of the celebrities have been involved in public splits lately. In mid-May, Entertainment Tonight reported that Holmes split from her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., after eight months together. At the time, a source told the outlet that their split was an amicable one as their relationship simply "fizzled" out. They added that the two would remain friends.

As for Rodriguez, he announced his split from Jennifer Lopez in April. Amid speculation about the status of their relationship, the two shared a statement to the Today Show in which they said that they are "better as friends." In their statement, they said that they would "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and project" and "wish the best for each other and one another's children." Of course, you've likely heard by now that following her split from Rodriguez, Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, with whom she was previously engaged. Most recently, "Bennifer" was spotted sharing a kiss at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday night.

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2002, but they called off their wedding in 2003. They ultimately went their separate ways in early 2004. Since their split, Lopez married Marc Anthony, with whom she was married from 2004 to 2014. They share twins Max and Emme. Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — from 2005 to 2018.