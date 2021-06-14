Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Kiss in Steamy New Photo

✖

It's back on! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed kissing for the first time since they reunited in April after Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez. The two were seen on a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu Sunday night. There was a report that they were seen kissing at a gym in May, but there was no photographic evidence at the time.

In this case, Page Six had the photos to prove the two kissed. Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were reportedly at the restaurant with Lopez's family to celebrate her sister Linda's 50th birthday. But the two only had eyes for each other. Those eyes were briefly diverted, though, as a video shows Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 13, trying to show the two something on a phone.

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make out at steamy PDA-packed dinner https://t.co/vyUmEci4Pi pic.twitter.com/ITcGcgv9x2 — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2021

Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged in 2003 and early 2004 before breaking up, started hanging out together again in April after Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement. Subsequent reports suggested the relationship was turning romantic. On May 24, a source told InTouch Weekly the two "shared a kiss" at a gym in Miami, but there were no photos of the kiss. The witness said the two "were clearly picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago."

This weekend's kiss came just a few days after Affleck met with Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, in Las Vegas. "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," a source told PEOPLE. "She is thrilled that they are back together now."

"Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with gets along with her mom," the source continued. "Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."

While Lopez's mother is reportedly aware of the rekindled relationship, Affleck's father, Timothy Affleck, told The Sun over the weekend he was not aware. "I’ve never heard of all that nonsense," Timothy said when asked about the rumors. "Of course I've heard of her," he said, but he had "no idea" about the relationship. "I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them, and they share with me what they want to share," he added.

After Lopez and Affleck called off their relationship for the first time, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005. They share three children and finalized their divorce in 2018. Lopez married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins, Max and Emme, in 2004 and divorced in 2014.