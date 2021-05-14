Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr End Relationship After Less Than 1 Year Together

✖

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. have ended their relationship. The two have been dating just under a year, but have decided to go their separate ways. Although they've chosen to end their romance, sources are saying they did so "amicably."

While things simply "fizzled" out, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that "the pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends." The two were first seen together in September and according to onlookers, they didn't try and hid their affection for one another either. The two were seen on several New York City dates and did not hold back on the PDA. "They adore each other and can't get enough of one another," an insider told the outlet at the time. "Kate is like a teenager in love right now — he makes her giddy."

Due to the pandemic, the two were able to spend a lot of time together; time they wouldn't normally have. Holmes wasn't as busy as she usually is, and things seemed to be slower at Vitolo's restaurant, so as a result they spent a lot of time together. "Katie wasn't working or traveling as much as usual and things were slower at the restaurant for Emilo, so it really gave them the opportunity to focus on each other," the source said. "Instead of a few dates over an extended period of time, they were able to have month's worth of dates in a matter of days."

While the two were rumored to be a pair after they were seen in public so many times, they finally made it official when the chef posted a photo of the two on his Instagram account for her birthday. His sweet caption affirmed that they were in fact a couple and falling head over heels for each other. "The most amazing, kindest beautiful person [red heart emoji]. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!!," he wrote in the caption. The photo he posted was a black-and-white image of the two as both were laughing while the actress sat on his lap rocking a casual look.

To make it even more official, the Dawson's Creek actress commented on the photo with an adorable statement, writing, "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!" Not long after they made their relationship official, Holmes introduced him to her friends and sources say they were "obsessed with him."