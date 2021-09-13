NFL Team Looking to Make ‘Substantial’ Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers could be playing his final season with the Green Bay Packers. And while he could retire after the 2021 season, it’s also possible he could wearing a new uniform. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Denver Broncos remain interested in Rodgers for the 2022 season. They have been the top team since Rodgers announced he wasn’t returning to the Packers earlier this year.

“Things are good now with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, going along fine,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday, per NFL.com. “However, in this new contract that he negotiated to get back to training camp, they did agree to look at trade options after the season. I’m told that the Denver Broncos, who would have been interested this past offseason, remain interested and could try to trade for Rodgers and make a substantial offer after this season. They have not yet committed to a long-term quarterback.”

The Broncos’ current starting quarterback is Teddy Bridgewater who was acquired via trade during the offseason. He beat Drew Lock for the position and had a strong performance in the team’s season opener on Sunday, throwing for 264 yards and touchdowns in the 27-13 victory against the New York Giants. If Bridgewater continues to play well, it’s likely the Broncos could run with him at the starter for the foreseeable future. But with it being only Week 1 of the regular season, Denver is now focused on how the team can back to being a Super Bowl contender.

Rodgers didn’t have a strong 2021 debut, throwing for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers’ 38-3 loss over the New Orleans Saints. The loss was the worst in Rodgers’ career as a starter, and his performance comes after he missed the entire offseason workout program and didn’t play in any preseason games.

“This is a good kick in the you-know-where to hopefully get us going in the right direction,” Rodgers said on the team’s official website. Rodgers also admitted the Packers were likely too high on themselves. “Yeah, I think so,” he revealed. “I think there’s probably some of that. We probably felt like we were going to go up and down the field on whoever they had out there.”