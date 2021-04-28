Panthers Just Traded Teddy Bridgewater to the AFC After Recent Speculation

✖

Teddy Bridgewater is on the move. On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers announced they have traded the veteran quarterback to the Denver Broncos for a 2021 sixth-round pick. This comes nearly one month after the Panthers made that trade with the New York Jets to acquire Sam Darnold, who will likely be the team's starting quarterback in 2021.

The news of Bridgewater's trade was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He noted that the Panthers will pay a portion of Bridgewater's 2021 compensation as part of a restructure contract to finalize the deal with the Broncos. Denver has a starting quarterback in Drew Lock, but the move gives the Broncos more competition at the position as they are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, which is their Super Bowl-winning season.

Bridgewater joined the Panthers last year after spending two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He signed a three-year, $63 million contract and took the place of Cam Newton, who was cut by the Panthers in March 2020. In his one season with the Panthers, Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 92.1 passer rating in 15 games.

The 28-year old made a name for himself when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings to start his career. Bridgewater was drafted by Minnesota in the first round in 2014 and was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year after throwing for 2,919 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 after throwing for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the Vikings to an NFC North title.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season due to a torn ACL and other structural damage to his knee. The injury kept him out for half of the 2017 season and played in the Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2018, Bridgewater signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets but was traded to the Saints before the start of the season.

"I'm extremely confident. I actually feel like I am better than what I was a couple years ago," Bridgewater said when he first joined the Panthers last year. "I've been able to learn and grow from all the adversity that I've gone through and all the experiences with the different teams I've been a part of."