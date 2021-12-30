Aaron Rodgers Has Surprising Answer About Retiring After 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers is putting together a strong season for the Green Bay Packers and could win the MVP award for the fourth time in his career. But could this season be the final one for Rodgers? On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he’s decided against calling it a career after this season.

“I wouldn’t rule that out,” Rodgers said Wednesday, per NFL.com. “I think that I’m just enjoying this season for this season. I think that playing next year will definitely be in the thought process. One of the things, wanting to not be a bum on the way out and still be able to play, I think, is important to me.”

So far this season, Rodgers has thrown 3,689 yards, 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has not thrown a pick since Week 10 when the Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0. That was also the last time Rogers hasn’t thrown at least one TD pass in a game this year.

“If this year has taught me anything, it’s that I still can play, I still have love for the game I’m still super competitive and I still enjoy the process of the week,” Rodgers said. “I miss practice and it’s tough to not be out there, week after week now. But I still do love competing and I love being out there.”

Rodgers has been playing at a high level despite dealing with a toe injury and missing a game due to him testing positive for COVID-19. Before the start of the season, there were talks of Rodgers not playing for the Packers at all as he was frustrated with the front office. He missed all of the team’s offseason workouts and minicamp but did arrive at training camp on time. When Rodgers got to training camp, he signed a re-worked contract where his final year with the team could be in 2022.

“There’ll be a lot of things that I’ll weigh in the offseason,” Rodgers said. “Saying that doesn’t mean, or any of the comments I’ve made, doesn’t mean I’m thinking about elsewhere, I do want to clarify that. The things that I’ve said about the team this year, about (general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) and I’s relationship has been heartfelt and genuine and I do appreciate a lot of the things I’ve seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason, and that was meaningful to me.”