Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Sunday’s Game vs. Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers will not play in Sunday’s game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out for Sunday. Rodgers will join wide receiver Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list. Adams was added to the list before the team’s Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rodgers is unvaccinated, which is the reason he is ruled out for Sunday. If Rodgers were vaccinated, he would have a chance to play with a couple of negative COVID tests before Sunday. With Rodgers out, Jordan Love will likely get the start at quarterback. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the earliest Rodgers can return is Saturday, Nov. 13. based on NFLPA protocols.

The report of Rodgers being unvaccinated contradicts what the three-time MVP said in August. He told reporters that he received the COVID-19 vaccine and also said that he isn’t going to criticize his teammates who aren’t vaccinated. “It’s a personal decision. It’s an interesting issue,” Rodgers said. This is a big blow to the Packers who have won seven straight games after losing to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. Love will make his NFL debut on Sunday who will be ready to make an impact.

“The situation I’m in, they brought me in to learn as much as I can, and that’s really all I can do,” Love said earlier this year, per Pro Football Talk. “I don’t make those calls; they do. Obviously, [like] anybody, you wanna be out there competing. The way I look at it, if I’m not ready to be out there, then I have to keep working. I mean, I definitely grew a lot during the season. It’s a lot when you first get there, your head’s kinda spinning, but once you get your feet into it and get through the season, your confidence gains.”

The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and looking to get over the hump after losing the NFC Championship game the last two years. This season, Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,894 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He won the MVP award last year after throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.