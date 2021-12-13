Aaron Rodgers Shares Bad News on Toe Injury Following Packers’ Win Over Bears

Aaron Rodgers has led the Green Bay Packers to a 10-3 record, which is the second-best record in the NFC. However, his fractured toe could be an issue as the Packers head into the final four games in the season. After leading the team to a 45-30 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, Rodgers told reporters the status of his toe.

It feels worse,” Rodgers said, per CBS Sports. “I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight, but we will look at it tomorrow, but I definitely took a step back tonight.” Rodgers hasn’t ruled out having surgery on the toe. But he’ll hold off on that until the pain gets to him. “I can’t make that call right now. We’ll look at it tomorrow and do a film,” Rodgers continued. “That would be last resort for sure, but I’ll have to see what kind of setback it was tonight.”

Rodger’s injury isn’t slowing him or the Packers down. In Sunday’s game, the 2020 NFL MVP threw for 341 and four touchdowns with a 141.1 passer rating. Through 12 games, Rodgers has completed 67.3% of his passes for 3,219 yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions. The Packers are looking to get past the hump this season after losing in the NFC Championship game the last two seasons.

“For him to be able to do what he’s been doing … I think it’s just a testament, his talents, but I think it just shows you how talented he is above the neck as well,” Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard of Rodgers, per the team’s official website. “I think that pays dividends when it comes to that position, obviously. Yeah, he’s a special guy and so thankful to have him in our locker room as a friend. He’s done a great job as a leader.”

2021 has been an interesting year for Rodgers. Along with the toe injury, Rodgers missed a game due to him testing positive for COVID-19. He also came close to not playing for the Packers this year after expressing his frustrations with the front office. The year began with Rodgers winning the 2020 NFL MVP and announcing he is engaged to Shailene Woodley.