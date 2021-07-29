Aaron Rodgers Signs New Contract With Green Bay Packers

✖

Aaron Rodgers has signed a new contract with the Green Bay Packers. According to multiple reports, Rodgers signed a reworked deal that includes a year taking off his previous contract. Additionally, "Forfeiture provisions were removed from the contract, preventing the Packers from pursuing prorated portions of Rodgers' signing bonus," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rodgers is now under contract for the next two seasons instead of three. "What we know, from my understanding, is that in 2021, Rodgers is still due the same number: $22 million," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said. "Some of that is converted to a bonus which allows the Packers to free some up cap space this year. In 2022, still under contract for $25.5 million and, then the third and final year of his existing contract in 2023, now gets deleted. So, Rodgers under contract here for two more years, rather than three."

Rodgers returned to the Packers on Tuesday after not being with the team all offseason. On Wednesday, Rodgers practice with the team and then spoke to the media in a brutally honest press conference. The three-time MVP touched on a number of topics, including bringing back some of the key veterans that have helped the Packers win games.

"I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from them some of the mistakes in the past, in my opinion, about the way that some of the outgoing veterans were treated," Rodgers said. "And just the fact that we didn’t retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundation, our locker room, high character guys."

One of the other issues Rodgers had with the Packers is not having a voice when it comes to free-agent decisions. "I wanted to offer my services as a recruiter," Rodgers explained. "I think we can all understand, Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination. People are coming here to play with me, to play with our team and knowing that they could win a championship here. And the fact that I haven’t been used in those discussions was one I wanted to change moving forward. I felt like based on my years, the way I can still play, that that should be a natural part of the conversation."