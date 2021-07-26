Aaron Rodgers: What the Packers Reportedly Want in Order to Trade Star Quarterback

✖

Aaron Rodgers may or may not be with the Green Bay Packers this week to start training camp. And while the Packers said they are not trading Rodgers, there's is a hefty price the Packers have set just in case a team really wants his services. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Packers want three first-round picks and a second-round pick from a team that wants Rodgers. Florio said the Denver Broncos have been the top candidate to land Rodgers, but with the high price to trade for him, Denver isn't sure that getting Rodgers is the right thing to do.

One of the other things is if Rodgers were to get traded, he would want a new contract, and Florio believes that the Broncos might not be the best fit for Rodgers. When it comes down to it, the best place for Rodgers to play and win in 2021 is the Green Bay Packers. But even if Rodgers shows up to camp this week, it very well could be the last season for him.

"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said on SportsCenter in May. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people - from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on."

Rodgers hasn't been with the team all offseason, and it comes after the Packers reached the NFC Championship game in January. He won his third MVP award in February, and Adam Schefter on ESPN reported in April that Rodgers told people in the organization that he is not returning to the team. He gave hints about his future with the Packers after the NFC title game.

"I'm always just trying to stay present, especially this year as much as anything, and enjoy the moments," Rodgers said after the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know. I mean, I really don't. That stuff is out of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game."