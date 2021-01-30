Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn: What Went Wrong

✖

For three years, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn were an item. The two high-profile figures turned heads and created headlines about a potential engagement but ultimately split in 2017. What went wrong and led to them breaking up?

Rodgers spoke to Mina Kimes for an interview in ESPN the Magazine after the split and provided some details about him and Munn. He explained that being famous has drawbacks, especially when it comes to dating. There is the issue of decreased privacy, as well as the amount of pressure put on the relationship. He specifically acknowledged the fans that questioned whether Munn was "hurting his performance" on the field.

"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult," Rodgers explained. "It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections."

Many of these fans had voiced the opinion that Munn "had fueled" a family feud between Rodgers, his father and younger brother Jordan. However, a source told PEOPLE that the breakup had nothing to do with any family drama. The insider referred to the split as a clean break and said that neither Rodgers nor Munn was looking back.

"This had nothing to do with Aaron’s family," the source said. "He’s making personal decisions about the next steps for all areas of his life, but he’s going to keep the details about [it] to himself right now." Additionally, Munn spoke to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM and revealed more details about the family dynamic.

As she explained during the interview, Rodgers and his family had not been speaking for roughly eight months before she started dating the quarterback. Munn said that she was friendly with Jordan and had met his parents only a couple of times. She also encouraged Rodgers to reconnect with his family.

"And actually I remember my last day on The Newsroom - when I was on The Newsroom. I spent the day in my trailer just encouraging him to have an honest conversation with your parents, and we just kind of did bullet points," Munn told Cohen. She said that Rodgers had a "really nice" conversation with his family and that they started coming out to Green Bay. Though the situation "went south" after and led to the gossip. "But at the end of the day, I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success," Munn continued.