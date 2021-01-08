Olivia Munn Perfectly Captures Zoom Meeting Boredom in New Video: '2021 Looks a Lot like 2020'

✖

Olivia Munn is here to remind her fans that 2021 is feeling "a lot like 2020" right now. The actress shared a video of herself waiting for a Zoom call to start and like may others, appears to be completely over the new way of life. "I don't wanna alarm you but 2021 looks a lot like 2020 #zoooooomlife," she captioned the video.

Several of her fans took to the comment section to agree. "So far it does unfortunately," one person said, while someone else wrote, "Freaking tell me about it." Others used emojis to describe their agreement, while a lot told her how beautiful she was.

Just six days after a new year started, President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, making 2021 feel a lot like 2020. Riots turned deadly, placing the Capitol on lockdown while the Trump supporters breached the building. Terrifying photos that have surfaced since show those inside ducking low to the ground in case of gunfire, rioters stormed through the hallways breaking windows and stealing items inside.

Rioters, which were estimated by the thousands, pushed their way through barricades and climbed walls as they hung both Trump and confederate flags. The deadly chaos is not something that has happened since the War of 1812. While in the midst of the troubling scene, Senate aides managed to grab the Electoral College certificates, something that was applauded by many congressmen.

As a response, the National Guard was deployed to the scene. "At President [Trump's] direction, the National Guard is on the way with other federal protective services," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted at the time. "We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful." Responding authorities were eventually able to clear the scene and they made numerous arrests.

Party leaders eventually reconvened, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a speech delivered from the Senate floor, saying, "The United States Senate will not be intimidated. We will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs or threats. We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed, "We must and we will show the country — and indeed to the world — that we will not be diverted from our duty, that we will respect our responsibility to the Constitution and to the American people." President-elect Joe Biden has completed the final step of victory and will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.