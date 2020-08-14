Olivia Munn Shades One of Her Exes as 'Just the Worst' at Sex in New Interview

Olivia Munn is not holding back her real feelings when it comes to one of her exes, whom she revealed on Whitney Cummings' Good for You podcast was "the worst at just having sex." While the actress didn't name the ex she was speaking about, she implied he was a closeted gay man in a candid conversation about their activities in the bedroom.

"I have this one boyfriend, in particular, that was just the worst, the worst at just having sex," Munn said in a new episode of Cummings' podcast. "In fact, he went down on me twice during the years we were together, and I asked him once and said, 'Why don't you ever go down? By the way, I don't want you to. But I'm just wondering why because I feel like most guys I can't get out of my vagina and I'm like you have to fake it all the time.'"

She then hinted around his sexuality. "He's like, 'Well, I just haven't had a lot of, you know, experience doing it.' And I was like, 'Oh.' And that's when I was also like, 'Um, he may like Benton [Cummings' male producer] instead,' you know? It might be his kind of game and stuff." Munn then called their time together as a "dark relationship" on many levels.

"But also it was like every time we had sex, every time — dark. Spooning from behind. Every time. It was a dark relationship," she explained. "But also lights off, lights out. It was like, spooning from behind, so it's like you don't have to see my face, you have to see that it's a girl." Munn said she initially didn't understand their unusual relationship until later. "I didn't put all those pieces together until later," she said. "First of all, I got evidence about something, and then I put the other pieces together. I was like, 'Oh, that's what all that is.'"

Munn might not have named the ex of which she was speaking, but she has had a host of famous beaus over the years. The Newsroom alum dated Bryan Greenberg from 2007 to 2009, Chris Pine from 2009 to 2010, Matthew Morrison in 2011, hockey player Brad Richards from 2011 to 2012, Joel Kinnaman from 2012 to 2014, Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, Álex González in 2018 and Tucker Roberts from 2018 to 2020. Roberts and Munn confirmed the news of their split earlier this month.