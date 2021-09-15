Former Packers Tight End Blasts Aaron Rodgers After Blowout Loss to Saints

Aaron Rodgers is being attacked by one of his former teammates. Jermichael Finley, a former tight end for the Green Bay Packers, appeared on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Max Wednesday and blasted Rodgers after the team’s blowout loss to the Saints. Finley didn’t like Rodgers’ body language during the game, leading him to question his work ethic.

“Actually, you can see it right through his helmet,” Finley said, per TMZ Sports. “The eyes and the face tells everything as a personality. And, I just don’t see that NFL hunger and just the hunger to go win another championship.” Finley, who played for the Packers from 2008 to 2013, said what happened in the offseason with Rodgers and the Packers is lingering into the regular season.

“Bro, it’s the National Football League,” Finley said. “Each offseason you’ve got to work like it’s your last season. And, I just don’t see a work ethic in Aaron Rodgers that I have in previous years.” While Finley was hard on Rodgers he wants to see his team win it all. “I’m not a hater,” Finley said. “I’m looking out, actually. I just want the guys to do their best and play Packer football.”

Rodgers struggled on Sunday, throwing two interceptions in the 38-3 loss. However, the reigning NFL MVP is not worried about the team being on the decline. “Yeah, I think so,” Rodgers said after the game admitted the team might be too high on itself. “I think there’s probably some of that. We probably felt like we were going to go up and down the field on whoever they had out there.”

Rodgers also believes the loss will be good motivation for the Packers to get things going. “This is a good kick in the you-know-where to hopefully get us going in the right direction,” Rodgers said. One thing about the loss and Rodgers’ performance is it’s only the first week of the season. The Packers and other teams who struggled this weekend have plenty of time to turn things around, especially with the season being longer. Rodgers missed all the offseason workouts but arrived at training camp on time and participated in all the practices.