Aaron Rodgers ‘Jeopardy!’ Speculation Ramps up After Packers’ Lackluster First Game

Aaron Rodgers did not have a strong start to the 2021 season. In the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Rodgers completed just 15 of his 28 passes for 133 yards and two interceptions, leading him to have a passer rating of 36.8. It was one of the worst games of his career, but does it mean Rodgers will be the new host of Jeopardy! since the search for a new host continues?

Rodgers was a guest host on Jeopardy! and has expressed interest in being the permanent host. “I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” Rodgers told The Ringer in April. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.” Here’s a look at fans speculating Rodgers making the jump to Jeopardy!

Prediction

Aaron Rodgers by Week 6 pic.twitter.com/BSJVffosAN — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) September 12, 2021

One person wrote: “That’s adorable you think that suit isn’t in his locker room.” As Rodgers said, he can be the host of Jeopardy! and still be QB1 for the Packers.

Got Jokes

Aaron Rodgers is in very real… jeopardy… of losing this game. pic.twitter.com/TZnaptcHV9 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 12, 2021

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports also tweeted: “You ever tell a bad joke not for the laugh of the joke but the looks you’ll get for telling it? This is that.”

On His Mind

Aaron Rodgers thinking about that Jeopardy job…pic.twitter.com/X5qm2LOQqk — DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 12, 2021

One fan wrote: “Based purely upon current appearance, I’d have a much easier time believing A. Rodgers was an indie band singer performing in a smoky night club than an NFL MVP.”

Think it Through

Marcus Davenport has Aaron Rodgers rethinking the whole Jeopardy! thing pic.twitter.com/vJWYcEfXap — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 12, 2021

One fan wrote: “He said he woulda retired if they offered it. So your saying this hit makes him wanna play football more?” Marcus Davenport was one of the many Saints defenders that got after Rodgers on Sunday.

Ryan Clark

I’ll take famous people for $500



This player held out all summer just to show up the first day, sign a new deal, & get his way. Also hosted this show, & is playing more like host than MVP. For sure not playing like “Last Dance” MJ.



“Who is Jeopardy host Aaron Rodgers” — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 12, 2021

One fan responded: “Pride comes before the fall.. almost every time a player thinks so highly of themselves, a fall is inevitable. Long season, but I hate when players become arrogant…”

Setting Records

Aaron Rodgers passes Alex Trebek (0) for most interceptions thrown in an NFL game by a Jeopardy host. — Kris Abbott (@RealKrisAbbott) September 12, 2021

One fan tweeted: “I just know Aaron Rodgers is reconsidering hosting Jeopardy after playing like this. Sad!” The thing about Sunday’s performance is it’s just Week 1 and there’s still a lot of football to be played.

More Jokes

Go ahead and get your Aaron Rodgers Jeopardy jokes in.

Get them out of your system. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 12, 2021

And one fan asked: “What do you call a player who was Washed up in 2019, then wins MVP and looks washed up again in 2020?” I’m sure Rodgers has receipts on these tweets as he continues to play this season.