Aaron Rodgers Details Plans for Remainder of NFL Career

At this point last year, the Green Bay Packers weren't sure if Aaron Rodgers was going to play for the team again. Now, it looks like the star quarterback will stay in Green Bay for as long as he can. Rodgers recently told reporters that he's "definitely" retiring as a member of the Packers. This comes shortly after Rodgers signed a new contract with the team.

"The playing is easy. That's the easy part. It's the other part that's a grind ... It seems like a slightly bigger commitment to come up to being the guy again in another season," Rodgers said, per The Athletic. "Obviously I don't want be a bum standing back there playing like crap and not able to move around, so if the talent goes, it's a no-brainer, but it's a little harder when you still can really play and the mental part is difficult."

Rodgers also told reporters that the contract extension he signed is essentially a one-year deal. This doesn't mean Rodgers is going to retire anytime soon, but he knows that the end is coming. "This is my 18th season. Of course you think about the next chapter and what's next in your life all the time. It doesn't mean you're not fully invested," he added. "When I said I'm back, I'm 100 percent invested, and Matt (LaFleur) and I keep in touch all the time, and Tom and the young quarterbacks, and when I'm here, I'm all in, and those guys know that. They know what to expect from me, the type of play, the type of leadership, and that's what they're going to get."

It's hard to see Rodgers leave the game when he's still playing at a high level. Last season, Rodgers finished with 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions, and those numbers were good enough to earn him his fourth MVP award. Rodgers' play is a big reason the team has won 13 games each of the last three seasons. But with Rodgers winning only one Super Bowl in his career, the goal is to get another ring or two before his career is said and done.