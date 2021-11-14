Aaron Rodgers’ Dad Reacts to His COVID-19 Controversy Amid Estrangement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ estranged father has spoken out in support of his son’s decision against getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers’ father Ed allegedly hasn’t spoken to his son since 2014, but he made a statement of support in USA Today,” saying that he was “proud” of his son for pursuing natural methods of “immunization” instead of getting vaccinated.

“I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do. And there’s a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud that he went that route,” Ed said. He also claimed that “things are progressing” in terms of mending their relationship. “The main thing (is) I just support him. I’m proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that’s what I would’ve done,” Ed said.

Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and admitted he did mislead people when it comes to his vaccination status. “I share an opinion that polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said. I have a ton of empathy for people who have been going through the worst part of this pandemic, which has affected all of us in different ways.”

On the show, Rodgers claimed that he was being targeted by “the woke mob” for his beliefs after he was skewered by Pete Davidson on . “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there,” Rodgers said. He also claimed that he’s allergic to components of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Rodger’s missed last Sunday’s game due to his unvaccinated status, and it is currently unclear whether or not he will be able to play in tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.