Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week’s episode of And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn’t seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was “immunized” over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.

“Aaron, you led off Saturday Night Live, dude,” McAfee said while Rodgers didn’t offer a response while he saw Davidson as him on the screen. When Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Nov. 4, he defended his decision on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine and saying that he was “immunized.”

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there,” Rodgers said on the show. Rodgers did admit that he misled people by saying he’s “immunized.” He also claimed that he’s allergic to components of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

But Davidson and the fans weren’t the only ones to be critical of Rodgers. “You lied to everyone,” former Pittsburgh Steelers player and NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw said on Fox Sports on November 7 of Rodgers. “I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting Covid-19. You got Covid-19. Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the Covid-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 days before the Packers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. He is currently still in isolation, and with him being unvaccinated, the earliest Rodgers can return to the Packers is on Saturday. This Sunday, the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks, who could have Russell Wilson back under center after missing multiple weeks due to an injured finger.