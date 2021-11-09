Aaron Rodgers Admits He ‘Misled Some People’ About His COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Aaron Rodgers knows the comments he made on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday got people fired up. After testing positive for COVID-19 and learning that he’s unvaccinated after telling people he was “immunized,” Rodgers received a lot of backlash from fans as he went on the show and called up the “woke mob.” He returned to The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and admitted he did mislead people when it comes to his vaccination status.

“I share an opinion that polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said. I have a ton of empathy for people who have been going through the worst part of this pandemic, which has affected all of us in different ways.”

Rodgers also spoke about him allegedly stepping out in Los Angeles. “I know this is a difficult time for so many people dealing with COVID. It’s been a tough two years for a lot of people. This has definitely been a time of a lot of reflection. I’ve had time to think about a lot of things in my silence here, in my quarantine inside — obviously in Green Bay, not in L.A. as was reported,” Rodgers said about the reported photos of him in L.A, per Fox News.

“Jokes aside, I understand that people are suffering and that this has been a really difficult time for the last two years on so many people. I think we all know individuals who have lost their lives personally, people who have lost their business, their livelihoods. Their way of life has been altered completely and I empathize with those things.” Rodgers received alternate treatment instead of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and the NFL deemed him unvaccinated. The Green Bay Packers quarterback missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and could miss this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks as the earliest he can return to the team’s facility is on Saturday.

“I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors and I understand not everybody is going to understand that necessarily but I respect everybody’s opinion,” he said. “Hate is not going to bring us out of this pandemic. It’s going to be connecting and love and I’m not gonna hate on anybody that’s said things about me. I believe everybody is entitled to their opinion … I think that it’s a time to move forward, for me, and talk about football.”