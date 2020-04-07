UFC's Paige VanZant and Husband Austin Vanderford Turn Into Quarantine Nudists in Risque Photos

UFC fighter Paige VanZant and her husband, professional MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, have chosen a unique way to spend their self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple, who have been married since September 2018, have become nudists. Beginning last week, the couple have shared photos of themselves in the nude on VanZant's Instagram page, with the pictures taken in ways to avoid them being banned from the social network.

VanZant, 26, and Vanderford, 30, shared several workout photos from their home gym. However, on March 31, they shared a photo of themselves working out without any clothes on. Since then, they have shared photos of themselves cooking, gardening and eating in the nude. On Sunday, VanZant posted their most daring photo yet, with herself holding up Vanderford while he covered her private parts. In the next photo, he held her up, with her hands coveing his privates.

VanZant has a 8-4 UFC record, with two knockouts. Back in 2016, she appeared on Dancing With The Stars and was paired with pro dancer Mark Ballas. She finished in second place behind winers Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd. She also took part in the Food Network competition show Chopped in 2017. VanZant's most recent match was a victory over Rachel Ostovich in January 2019.

Although VanZant fell short on DWTS, she did say in April 2018 she would be interesting in coming back so she could win the Mirror Ball Trophy. "I loved every second of it and I would love to be a part of Dancing With the Stars in the future again if that opportunity ever came up," she told the Chicago Tribune at the time. "It was definitely a positive experience for me."