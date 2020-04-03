WWE's Lana Is Heating up TikTok During Quarantine

Lana is doing everything she can to make of the most of her time while being quarantined. The WWE Superstar has been very active on TikTok, and it has led to her tallying 63,000 followers with over 204,000 likes. She has posted a few of her TikTok videos on Instagram, which has led to a variety of responses. Lana is gearing up for WrestleMania which takes place this weekend. She is not competing in a match, but her "husband," Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to face Aleister Black. Lana, whose real name is C.J. Perry, got married to Lashley on the final Monday Night Raw in 2019, and the storyline has led to some negative feedback from fans. "I personally have received a lot of death threats," Lana said to Comicbook.com while out of character. "I've gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email." Here's a look at some of Lana's most notable TikTok videos.