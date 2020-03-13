'Dancing With the Stars': Every Athlete Who Ever Competed

Dancing with the Stars is one of ABC's most popular shows as it's been on air since June 2005. The show has produced 28 seasons with 448 episodes and various celebrities have competed in the dancing competition. And when it comes to the show and sports, athletes tend to do well on Dancing with the Stars.

In the third season of the show, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith became the first athlete to win Dancing with the Stars. He defeated celebrities such as Mario Lopez, Joey Lawrence and Jerry Springer.

"It is awesome! It is awesome!" Smith, after hugging his professional dance partner Cheryl Burke back in 2006 per Fox News. "We came a long way, we really have."

There have been other athletes to win Dancing with the Stars such as former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver and former NFL running back Rashad Jennings. There have even been sports reporters to take part in the competition such as ESPN's Kenny Mayne and Fox Sports Erin Andrews who later became a host of the show.

But how many athletes have taken part in Dancing with the Stars? Scroll down to find out.