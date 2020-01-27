ESPN Re-Airing Kobe Bryant's Final Game, and Fans Are Tearing Up

The basketball community, and the entire world, is still mourning the loss of one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. The athlete and eight others, including his daughter, Gianna Bryant, who were aboard the helicopter all perished as a result of the crash. Now, one day after the incident, ESPN is replaying the basketball star's final game as a Los Angeles Laker. And, understandably, watching Bryant's final game is leaving fans everywhere emotional.

ESPN previously revealed on Monday that Bryant's last game would be replayed in order to honor the late athlete. The game featured a match-up between the L.A. Lakers, Bryant's team, and the Utah Jazz and is widely regarded as one of the most memorable games of the NBA legend's lengthy career. During the course of the game, Bryant made 22 of his 50 attempted shots of the night and managed to score 60 points for the sixth time in his career.

After revisiting Bryant's storied final game, fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts about the athlete's amazing legacy.

Kobe with the massive smile on his face, I think we all needed to see this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cab0FLISEP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 28, 2020

"Watching this final Kobe game on ESPN...and man it's tough," one viewer wrote.

"Had to rewatch the re-run of Kobe's last game. Much respect to ESPN to re-air his last game," another viewer wrote on Twitter. "Feel like a little kid again watching Kobe play in the NBA [and] what happened yesterday still has me shocked w/ no words...this is crazy."

"Watching Kobe's farewell game on @espn man brings back emotions/ memories," yet another fan detailed.

"Kobe Bryant taking the court for the final time in @Lakers uniform.. chills, emotions, all these different thoughts in my head. I love you @kobebryant. Miss you so much. RIP," one fan wrote, echoing what many must be feeling while watching the famous game.

Following his final game, Bryant spoke out about his legacy and the amazing journey his basketball career took him on.

"I can't believe how fast 20 years went by," Bryant said. "Man, it's crazy. This is absolutely crazy, and to be standing here at center court with you guys, my teammates behind me, and appreciating this journey that we've all been on. We've been through our ups and our downs, and I think the most important part is that we've all stayed together throughout."