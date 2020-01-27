The news of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday morning has left NBA fans heartbroken. They have reacted to this news by posting tributes on social media and by leaving flowers at STAPLES Center. Monday night, they will be able to remember the NBA icon's life while watching his final game in a Lakers' uniform.

ESPN will play Kobe's Final Game on ESPN tonight at 9:00 PM ET. Can't wait to watch 💯 pic.twitter.com/wHSUOSDTOI — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) January 27, 2020

ESPN revealed on Monday that Bryant's final game of his 20-year career would be replayed at 9 p.m. ET. A matchup between Oklahoma State and Kansas will be moved to ESPN2 in order to make room for the tribute.

This battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz took place on Apr. 13, 2016 and was viewed as one of the most memorable games of his legendary career. Bryant put up 60 points during the battle while leading the comeback victory in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers were trailing 96-90 with 1:32 remaining in regulation, but Bryant scored nine points to provide a lead. He also threw the basketball the length of the court to teammate Jordan Clarkson, who capped off the night with a dunk.

I can't believe how fast 20 years went by," Bryant said during a speech following his final game. "Man, it's crazy. This is absolutely crazy, and to be standing here at center court with you guys, my teammates behind me, and appreciating this journey that we've all been on. We've been through our ups and our downs, and I think the most important part is that we've all stayed together throughout.

Bryant made 22 of his 50 attempted shots of the night, reaching 60 points for the sixth time in his career. He laughed about the performance afterward, joking about how he was constantly told to pass the ball throughout his career. The final game was quite different as his fellow players kept telling him: "Don't pass it!"

Bryant was known for several memorable performances throughout a career in which he was named an all-star 18 times. However, the fans believed that there was something special about this final game against the Utah Jazz. They will be able to relive that night while mourning the tragic crash.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz game will re-air on ESPN Monday night. The broadcast will start at 9 p.m. ET.

(Photo Credit: Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)