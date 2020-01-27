Kobe Bryant: 'Thank You Kobe' Video Resurfaces After His Death, Leaving Social Media in Tears

As the world mourns the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash alongside eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, an old video of his NBA colleagues thanking him for paving the way to greatness in the game has been causing a lot of emotions.

In the video, which resurfaced on social media Sunday, athletes like LeBron James thank Bryant for his dedication to the game and for teaching them what it takes to be great both on and off the court.

The video struck mourning fans far harder now than it ever has, with many revealing they were unable to get to the end of it without breaking down.

Video legit mad me cry — D Rivas 💛💜 (@8Rivas24) January 26, 2020

On me I couldn’t finish the video. Hit mad different😪 — Chase A Bag Mataalii (@chase_mataalii) January 26, 2020

I been crying on and off for the pass hour or so ... this video makes it no better ... sad on many levels — Dwayne mckell (@officialmckell) January 26, 2020

Im struggling trying to watch the entire video — #RIPKobe (@WESTCOASTxBIAS) January 26, 2020

Sunday, Bryant and his daughter Gianna were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy for basketball practice when the private helicopter suddenly crashed in the Calabasas hills just before 10 a.m. PT. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has since confirmed that there were seven other people on board during the crash, none of whom survived.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an ongoing investigation into the crash will most likely focus on foggy weather conditions and potential mechanical problems. According to CBS News, the other passengers on the helicopter who lost their lives are John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Photo credit: Harry How / Getty