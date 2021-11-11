‘Yellowstone’ Creator’s Reality Series Returns After Switching Networks

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s reality series, The Last Cowboy, is finally returning after switching networks. Deadline reports that the series has moved to CMT, after Season 1 aired on Paramount Network. The series debuted back in 2019, with Season 2 likely having been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans of the show will be happy to learn that a premiere date for Season 2 has been confirmed, with the first episodes set to air on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Last Cowboy gives viewers a look into the journey of real-life cowboys and cowgirls who participate in horse reining, a Western-based sport where riders guide horses through a series of paths and barriers. The subjects of The Last Cowboy are all riders who are preparing for The Run for a Million, considered the top event in the history of the sport. The series was created by Sheridan and is produced by Truly Original, a television production company. Glenda Hersh, the Truly Original boss, recently spoke to Deadline about Sheridan’s involvement with The Last Cowboy and shared that he is “so passionate” about the sport of reining, as he is actually a reiner himself.

These cowboys risk everything to win 🐎 🤠



From @Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, The Last Cowboy Season 2 premieres Friday at 8/7c on CMT! pic.twitter.com/bOMIaCmC1N — CMT (@CMT) November 10, 2021

“Taylor created the Run for a Million event which awards a $1 million purse, something big in any sport or show for that matter, and it’s the largest in reining history. He’s very connected to this show and is involved in all aspects of production,” Hersh explained. “He’s also the commentator at Run for a Million and at qualifier events. More than 4,000 people come out to watch the Run for a Million live – that’s pretty amazing for a reining event that launched just two years ago.”

Hersh went on to add that she feels The Last Cowboy has been popular with TV viewers because it taps into a very “visceral” perspective of the reining community, which many are not very familiar with. “So many people have a fascination with the magic of the West and the rugged individuality that the West represents. It’s so visceral and fundamental to the American Dream,” she said. “This world appeals to both men and women and that’s reflective of the popularity of the cowboy culture in entertainment and certainly of our audience for The Last Cowboy.” Fans can relive all of The Last Cowboy Season 1 on Paramount+, and can see Season 2 when it debuts Friday evening on CMT.