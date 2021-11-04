Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Leaving Paramount Network

A fan-favorite series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is leaving Paramount Network. The Last Cowboy, an unscripted documentary-competition series, is moving from Paramount Network to CMT for its second season, it was confirmed in late October. Produced for CMT by Truly Original, The Last Cowboy Season 2 is set to premiere on the network on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

The series originally premiered in the summer of 2019 on Paramount Network. Set in the heart of Texas, where cowboy culture still reigns supreme, The Last Cowboy chronicles the lives ofmen and women who compete in the high-stakes sport of horse reining, a western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops. The series follows the competitors as they prepare for “The Run for a Million,” the biggest bout in the sport’s history, and chronicles “reiners determined to elevate and preserve the cowboy tradition as they train and engage in the exclusive, ultra-competitive athletic event.”

The Last Cowboy‘s move from Paramount Network comes as the TV channel prepares to welcome back another one of Sheridan’s titles. On Sunday, Nov. 7, Yellowstone, Sheridan’s hit Kevin Costner-starring western drama, returns for its fourth season. The series originally premiered on the network back in the summer of 2018 and has been met with massive success, with its Season 3 finale drawing in 5.16 million viewers, which marked a record high for the show and also made it the most watched cable entertainment program of 2020.

The series stars Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid “shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect,” however, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders. In addition to Costner, Yellowstone stars Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham. The fourth season is set to feature several newcomers to the show, with Piper Perabo set to environmental activist Summer Higgins, Jacki Weaver joining as Caroline Warner, and Kathryn Kelly starring as Emily, a veterinarian tech.

The Last Cowboy returns for its second season on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. Fans can catch a new season of Yellowstone when the series returns with its two-hour Season 4 premiere on Paramount Network on Sun, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.