'Yellowstone' Creator Reportedly Buying Revered Ranch Where Season 4 Filmed

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is reportedly leading a group buying the legendary 6666's Ranches in west Texas. It was first established in 1870 and now covers thousands of acres, and parts of Yellowstone Season 4 were filmed there in 2020. The ranches were put up for sale at $347.7 million in December 2020 by Chas. S Middleton and Son Farm and Ranch Sales owner Sam Middleton.

Back on May 3, Middleton told The Texas Spur that Sheridan was the "face of the buyer group" interested in purchasing the ranch. He said the new owners will keep the employees on to continue running the ranch. "It’s all one deal, 266,000 acres with all three ranches . . . cattle, horses, equipment, furniture, brand, name, everything," Middleton explained.

The offer from Sheridan's group is unknown. Sheridan could not add specifics, but the Those Who Wish Me Dead director confirmed he was in the middle of closing the deal. "I can’t comment on a pending transaction but I will say this: the legacy of the 6666 Ranch and Miss Marion’s vision for the ranch are vital not only to the ranch itself but the rich heritage of ranching in Texas," he told The Texas Spur through his manager. "This legacy is so important to me I chose to highlight it in the upcoming season of Yellowstone and will continue to further the legacy and preserve its operations in a manner consistent with that great vision."

This is the first time the ranches have been under a single contract in its history, reports KCBD. The 6666's Ranch is located in Guthrie, Texas, and covers over 142,000 acres across multiple west Texas counties. It was founded by Captain Samuel Burk Burnett, who purchased the land from the Louisville Land and Cattle Company. The main house was built in 1917 and still stands. Burnett died in 1920 and most of his estate passed to his daughter, Anne Valliant Burnett Tandy. The ranch continued to expand, especially after oil was discovered there in 1921. Tandy's daughter, Anne Windfohr Marion, died in February 2020 at age 81.

Sheridan recently directed Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead, which is still available to stream on HBO Max. He is also the co-creator of Paramount Network's Yellowstone with John Linson. The series, which stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a ranching family, was renewed for a fourth season, but a premiere date has not been announced yet. Two spin-offs, the prequel Y: 1883 and 6666, are in the works. Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock.

