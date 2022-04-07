'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Hydra Unmasked
The Masked Singer Round 2 opened with an unmasking for the ages last week, with another member of Team Cuddly being sent home. That leaves Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster as the contestants in the second group. Another star was sent packing their bags after a shocking singing duel.
Which performer lost the approval of the in-studio audience? Check out PopCulture.com's blog to learn how the new episode unfolded and who was under the mask.
Live Updates (8)
Hydra Unmasked! — 9 p.m. ET
The duel didn't go so well for Hydra. The audience voted to send them home. In the end, Thicke and McCarthy Wahlberg went with the same guesses from earlier in the night. Jeong guessed Will Arnet and Zak Galifianakis, who starred in The LEGO Batman Movie. Scherzinger guessed Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Byer picked legendary comedy/magic act Penn & Teller, and she turned out to be correct!
The Duel: Hydra vs. Armadillo — 8:52 p.m. ET
After the vote, Ringmaster and Miss Teddy were safe. That meant Armadillo and Hydra had to go head-to-head in a duel to fight for their survival. Armadillo started things off by singing Rufus Thomas' "Walking the Dog." Hydra then played Spin Doctors' "Two Princes."
Miss Teddy Wants Someone to 'Tell Me You Love Me' — 8:40 p.m. ET
Miss Teddy surprisingly performed Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me." It was an electrifying performance that impressed everyone. The "Mega Clue" was a napkin with the GRAMMYs logo. "Congrats on the win" was written on it, meaning that whoever is under that mask won a Grammy. Miss Teddy then quoted Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," so McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Gaynor. Byer guessed Jennifer Hudson, and Scherzinger guessed CeCe Winans.
Hydra Dresses Sharp — 8:29 p.m. ET
ZZ Top's "Sharp-Dressed Man" got a new look from Hydra, with each head wearing a different colored bow tie. It must have been too hard to get the whole costume inside a tuxedo. The "Mega Clue" was a deck of cards that were all jokers. McCarthy Wahlberg picked Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street. Robin Thicke finally made his first guess of the night, suggesting South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were under the masks. Byer guessed the Lonely Island comedy team.
Armadillo Fights the Law — 8:18 p.m. ET
Armadillo led a protest supporting love by singing The Bobby Fuller Four's "I Fought the Law." He also took a stumble, but thankfully his mask never fell off. After the song, Armadillo claimed he fell on purpose! The "Mega Clue" was a bejeweled set of keys for a motorcycle that looked "dead." Scherzinger suggested this was a hint to Gary Busey since Busey had a motorcycle accident. Byer suggested Jay Leno, but McCarthy Wahlberg suggested Wild Hogs star, William H. Macy.
Ringmaster Puzzles Panelists with 'Super Bass' — 8:10 p.m. ET
Ringmaster was the night's first performer, taking the stage to sing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass." It was an electrifying start to the night, bringing the crowd to its feet. The "Mega Clue" for Ringmaster was a guitar and an evidence bag with a "90s" guitar pick. The "90s" was a reference to the performer being born in the 1990s or starting her career during that decade. Although Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked Olivia Rodrigo, Ken Jeong insisted this was Taylor Swift. Byer picked Alanis Morisette, and Nicole Scherzinger picked Zara Larsen.
Recap and Nicole Byer's introduction — 8:03 p.m. ET
At the start of the episode, bell-bottom-clad Nick Cannon explained how the game rules go before the duel. Last week, Christie Brinkley was unmasked as Lemur. Round 1 ended with Firefly moving on to the final round.
Nicole Byer was introduced as the celebrity guest panelist. Byer recently hosted Wipeout and stars in NBC's Grand Crew. She is also a three-time nominee for Nailed It!.
Catch Up
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.