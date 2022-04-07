'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Hydra Unmasked

The Masked Singer Round 2 opened with an unmasking for the ages last week, with another member of Team Cuddly being sent home. That leaves Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster as the contestants in the second group. Another star was sent packing their bags after a shocking singing duel.

Which performer lost the approval of the in-studio audience? Check out PopCulture.com's blog to learn how the new episode unfolded and who was under the mask. (Additionally, if you want to catch the episode live, you can check out FuboTV, which offers a free trial to new users. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.)