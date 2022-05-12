'The Masked Singer': Is Firefly Teyana Taylor?

By Stephanie Downs

Now that Season 7 of The Masked Singer is winding down, it's time to take a look at the finalists. One of the finalists is Firefly, who was the first one to secure their spot in the finale. Who is the Firefly? Some fans believe that they're singer Teyana Taylor. 

The Masked Singer named the winner of the first round of the competition. After going up against both Thingamabob and Cyclops, Firefly ended up being named the winner during Wednesday's episode of the competition. Thingamabob was revealed to have been Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata while Cyclops was actor Jorge Garcia. Firefly will go up against fellow Team Good members Ringmaster and the Prince in the Season 7 finale

That means that fans have been left to continue to speculate about who Firefly really is. Currently, the hottest guess amongst fans seems to be Taylor.

Taylor does have connections to Pharrell, Tyler Perry, and Kanye West just like Firefly. Could it be her?

This fan disagreed with the judges' guess of Alicia Keys. They added a gif of Taylor to prove their point.

The judges have also frequently guessed Monica. The guess has this viewer is shaking their head though.

For many fans, this is pretty much a closed case. They truly believe that it's Taylor.

When fans point out Taylor's connections to Firefly's clues, it's easy to see why they believe that it's her. Does Firefly have what it takes to win it all?

It seems like some viewers have already made their minds up about Firefly. They're sure that it's Taylor.

Clearly, many believe that Firefly is Taylor. They'll have to wait and see if they're right.

