'The Masked Singer': Is Firefly Teyana Taylor?

Now that Season 7 of The Masked Singer is winding down, it's time to take a look at the finalists. One of the finalists is Firefly, who was the first one to secure their spot in the finale. Who is the Firefly? Some fans believe that they're singer Teyana Taylor.

The Masked Singer named the winner of the first round of the competition. After going up against both Thingamabob and Cyclops, Firefly ended up being named the winner during Wednesday's episode of the competition. Thingamabob was revealed to have been Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata while Cyclops was actor Jorge Garcia. Firefly will go up against fellow Team Good members Ringmaster and the Prince in the Season 7 finale.

That means that fans have been left to continue to speculate about who Firefly really is. Currently, the hottest guess amongst fans seems to be Taylor.