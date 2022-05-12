'The Masked Singer': Is Firefly Teyana Taylor?
Now that Season 7 of The Masked Singer is winding down, it's time to take a look at the finalists. One of the finalists is Firefly, who was the first one to secure their spot in the finale. Who is the Firefly? Some fans believe that they're singer Teyana Taylor.
The Masked Singer named the winner of the first round of the competition. After going up against both Thingamabob and Cyclops, Firefly ended up being named the winner during Wednesday's episode of the competition. Thingamabob was revealed to have been Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata while Cyclops was actor Jorge Garcia. Firefly will go up against fellow Team Good members Ringmaster and the Prince in the Season 7 finale.
That means that fans have been left to continue to speculate about who Firefly really is. Currently, the hottest guess amongst fans seems to be Taylor.
Mic Drop
Teyana Taylor is definitely the Firefly. First clue— LENA (@_sdm26) March 24, 2022
1.Tyler Perry she starred in Tyler Perry film Madea’s big happy family
2. Pharrell Williams she was signed to his label when she was young
3. Kanye West she was on his label and starred in the Fade video #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/NH1yVRyAar
Taylor does have connections to Pharrell, Tyler Perry, and Kanye West just like Firefly. Could it be her?
Weighing In
That ain’t no damn Alicia Keys #FireflyMask @TEYANATAYLOR #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/jQRelREmxT— Phenomenally Black 💃🏾🦋🌺♈️ (@luvwinsresist) March 24, 2022
This fan disagreed with the judges' guess of Alicia Keys. They added a gif of Taylor to prove their point.
Come On
Now why y’all can’t tell the difference between Monica and Teyana Taylor. #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/dYceUIas1a— Natasha (@OnlyByNatasha) March 17, 2022
The judges have also frequently guessed Monica. The guess has this viewer is shaking their head though.
It's Her
It's @TEYANATAYLOR. She was in Tyler Perry's movie Madea's big happy family. I believe Pharell discovered her, and she was signed to Kanye's label Good Music. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/TcuxvTr5XR— pictureitbaltimore1986 (@623Shauna) March 24, 2022
For many fans, this is pretty much a closed case. They truly believe that it's Taylor.
Obvious
@TEYANATAYLOR is the #firefly! She was signed to #pharrell's label at 1st then #Kanye's GOOD music.. and she was in a #tylerperry movie! Clues tell it all! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/FoHOGRjOIe— TheGamuttBlog (@TheGamutt) March 24, 2022
When fans point out Taylor's connections to Firefly's clues, it's easy to see why they believe that it's her. Does Firefly have what it takes to win it all?
Definitely
Look at Firefly goooo, that’s definitely Teyana idc what nobody say that’s HER! #TheMaskedSinger— t e . 🫶🏾 (@thetefactor) March 24, 2022
It seems like some viewers have already made their minds up about Firefly. They're sure that it's Taylor.
Convinced
So firefly is def Teyana Taylor. The voice and Kanye pic has me convinced. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/nXGgxPRVB1— ❤️LaToya ❤️ (@Nurse_Sade21) March 24, 2022
Clearly, many believe that Firefly is Taylor. They'll have to wait and see if they're right.