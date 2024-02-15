Whitney Way Thore Addresses 100-Lb. Weight Loss

Whitney Way Thore is answering questions about her weight loss after dropping 100 lbs. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star, who told her Instagram followers she's "still very fat," opened up about her recent weight loss after posting about dad Glenn Thore's Mardi Gras-themed 79th birthday, showing off her festive green and purple outfit on social media.

The comments were soon filled with people commenting on the TLC star's body, with some even asking if she had undergone weight loss surgery. Eventually, Thore took to her caption with an edit about her appearance. "I hate addressing this, but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight. In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died, I lost 50 more," she wrote.

"I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now." continued Thore, 39. "This is the second time in my life I've lost 100 pounds. I'm still very fat. Thank you for the compliments, but I really don't like obsessing over my body and I don't like it when others do it either."

Thore went on to address specific comments people had made, pinning them to the top so that others could read them easily. One pinned comment reads, "You are definitely slimmer than you were June 2023 from your Switzerland post. However you're coming to do it, you look great and congrats!!" The reality personality responded, "I'm not though, and that's why these comments are frustrating. I [weigh] the exact same as I did in Switzerland and no one was freaking out then. I have not lost any weight since then." In a second pinned comment, another person wondered, "Did you get surgery? You look half the size!" to which Thore replied, "No. I [weigh] 285 and I've been this weight for about a year now."

Regardless of the comments about her body, Thore has kept the focus on her family, celebrating her father's birthday on social media and reflecting on how much he's meant to her, especially in the wake of the death of mom Barbara "Babs" Thore in December 2022.

"How lucky are we to have been raised by a man who was always so proud of us, who never missed a performance or Daddy-daughter dance class? Who coached our soccer teams and always answered the phone at work when we called him, undoubtedly for something completely unimportant. Who showed us so much physical affection and told us every day how much he loved us," she wrote on Instagram in honor of her father. "Who prepared us for our entertainment careers by documenting every minute of our childhood with so much patience. Who has a binder for every occasion and a pen and pencil in his shirt pocket at all times. Who stayed up late to help us finish projects, even when we drove home from college with them due the next day."

"We have a father who has never let us down – not even in the most minuscule way – and we have a father who has lifted us up in the most major ways, a father who has loved and supported us through every moment of our lives, and a father who modeled what it was to be the most loving husband," Thore concluded. "This past year without my mom has been the hardest we've ever lived through, and I am so proud of my daddy for continuing on in strength and for flourishing. We love you Daddy!!! Happy birthday!"