'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Surprised by Dad Glenn's Hilarious Bucket List in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore is helping dad Glenn Thore get back out into the world following the loss of his wife, even if it means embarking on a positively "geriatric" bucket list. Following the death of mom Barbara "Babs" Thore, Whitney is determined to keep her dad's spirits high, as seen in a hilarious PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

"I know that my dad lived for my mom, but I want to remind him that he is just as wonderful and amazing all on his own," Whitney tells the camera in an exclusive preview of the Sept. 12 episode of the TLC show. Helping her father with his pool exercises, Whitney asks, "When you go to bed at night, what keeps you up? When you lay there and you replay events in your life and you think, 'Man, I wish I had gotten the chance to...what?' What is it that just burns inside you?"

After thinking for a moment, Glenn responds, "Well, we could fly a kite, a big kite," earning surprised laughter from Whitney. "The possibilities are endless," she presses him. "If you could do anything, anything in the world?" But Glenn is keeping things simple, answering, "I was always mystified at how they milked a cow. That would be something that I've never done, but you would think would be pretty easy to do, but give that a try."

Whitney teases, "This is the most geriatric bucket list I have ever heard of," adding to the camera, "I think a lot of people's bucket lists are kind of really optimistic and adventurous, and probably full of a lot of things that none of us will actually ever do. But Dad just ... he's a realist. It's a geriatric bucket list if I've ever seen one. We are going to milk a cow and fly a kite."

Prior to the season premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney teased a "total rebrand" of her dad to PopCulture. "My mommy would be so proud of my dad," she said. "He's got a total rebrand, he's no longer Glenn Thore, he's GT, and the fans are going to see several sides [of him] that they've never seen before." When it comes to making sure her dad has all his bucket list items checked off, the reality personality added, "His life has been full of work and caring for his family. He's the best father on the planet. He's never had time to just do things for himself ever. So I wanted to challenge him to just think like, 'What do you want to do, Dad?'" My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.