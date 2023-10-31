'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Way Thore Quizzes Dad Glenn on Gen Z Slang in Hilarious Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore is trying to move dad Glenn Thore into the modern era with his slang – and the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star has no idea what his daughter is talking about. In a hilarious PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Glenn's knowledge of Gen Z slang is put to the test, not only by Whitney, but also by the producers of his family's show.

Sitting down for a spaghetti dinner with her dad and brother Hunter Thore, Whitney first remarks that the garlic bread is "hittin'," asking her dad, "What is this garlic bread doing?" Glenn admits he has no clue what she's getting at, as Whitney teases that the bread is "bussin'." Glenn responds, "Oh, it's buffin', huh?" earning snickers from both of his kids at the mispronunciation.

Hunter wonders what challenge Glenn will take on next after building his dollhouse, as the retiree is trying to stay busy in this new chapter of life following the death of his wife, Barbara "Babs" Thore, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 76 due to cerebral amyloid angiopathy. "Now he's gotta keep challenging himself to do harder and harder things," Hunter says. Whitney then comments that maybe her dad can work on updating his vocabulary. But Glenn has no interest in diving into the world of modern slang, he tells the producers in a confessional. "Whitney's got a whole new vocabulary that I don't understand or don't know what they mean," he admits.

It's then that the producers launch into a bit of a slang pop quiz for Glenn, asking, "Do you know about spill the tea?" Glenn responds, "Well, it's like it sounds, I guess, you know, somebody spilled their tea after they made it. Not the coffee." The producer then asks him, "Do you have the rizz?" to which Glenn replies confidently, "No. I don't know what that is, but I don't have it. It sounds like I might have a disease." Asked if he is "cheugy," Glenn adds with a laugh, "I am not a cheugy, whatever that is." At the end of their little test, the producer informs the reality personality, "You failed that quiz, Glenn." My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.