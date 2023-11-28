'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Glenn Chooses Angie, Upsetting Whitney in Exclusive Season Finale Sneak Peek

Things are getting awkward in the season finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, as Glenn Thore reveals which of his children he's decided to bring with him on his top bucket list destination in Switzerland. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of the TLC show, Glenn tells daughter Whitney Way Thore that it will be his formerly-estranged daughter Angie, with whom he has recently reconnected, who will attend the Bobst printing and manufacturing factory tour with him.

Whitney's already having a tough time with the family trip, having come down with an illness that she feared would ruin her vacation. So Angie is reluctant to break the news to her when it comes time to tell Whitney about the father-daughter trip amid a snowy excursion. "I can't believe Angie is backing out of this," Glenn says when Angie fails to share the news with her half-sister. He then turns to Whitney before diving right in. "Well, Whitney," he says, "I've made a decision on who goes to Bobst with me. Angie's going."

Whitney doesn't exactly sound thrilled as she quickly answers, "Congratulations. Happy for you." Angie theorizes, "I think she's secretly mad, but acting like she's not," to which Whitney corrects, "I'm not. I don't care." It's tough to tell if Whitney's illness is adding to or distracting from her true feelings about Angie being chosen for the Bobst trip, but she's ready to make a speedy exit either way.

"Take Angie. Whatever," she says. "My head is killing me." She then asks, "What can we do to get me down? I gotta go." As Whitney trudges through the snow away from her family to find a way back down to a more comfortable locale. "Be careful," Angie warns, assuring her, "I'll make sure everyone gets to the train." Glenn tells Whitney he'll see her back at the hotel, and he admits in a confessional interview later that he knows his daughter is peeved.

"I know Whitney says she's not mad about not getting picked to go to the Bobst factory, but she left awfully quickly," he says. "And you know, sometimes, she isolates herself when things don't go her way. I know she doesn't like my decision, but I've made up my mind." Don't miss the season finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, airing Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.