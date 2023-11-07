'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Glenn Thore Shocks His Family by Getting His First Tattoo in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Glenn Thore is embracing his inner "GT" as the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star enters a new chapter of life. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Glenn agrees to get his first-ever tattoo during an outing with his long-lost daughter Angie and his two younger adult children, Whitney Way Thore and Hunter Thore, much to their surprise.

Whitney jokes that while she should be "happy" her dad is branching out following the death of his wife Barbara "Babs" Thore, she's actually "pissed" based on his previous strong reactions to her tattoos. "Dad almost disowned me for a tattoo this big," she says, demonstrating the small size with her hand. "And then his new family..." Hunter jumps in to defend their dad as "learning" and "growing," but Whitney can't believe it when Glenn agrees to get the ink proudly displayed on his arm.

"Dad has almost disowned me every time I've gotten a tattoo which is like 14, 15 times," she explains, asking her brother. "Are you not mad that his firstborn suddenly says 'Oh, let's get a tattoo,' and then he just does it? Dad don't care about us." Hunter agrees, "Dad is a new man now," as Whitney teases, "Dad really is. Angie and the rest of the family have breathed new life into this man."

She continues, "Before we know it he's gonna be-" before Glenn chimes in, "I'll have a sleeve!" Whitney responds, shocked, "He knows what a sleeve is. Oh my God." As her dad gets tattooed for the first time, Whitney declares, "Glenn, this is GT. This is a full-on transformation. This is GT right here." Prompting her dad to check out his new tattoo in the mirror for the first time, Whitney repeats, "God. I can't."

Despite Whitney's excitement over his change of heart regarding tattoos, Glenn explains that he simply wanted to be part of the tattoo crew. "Now that I've got this tattoo, whenever they wanna show off their tattoos to each other and to others I get to join in," he tells the camera. Whereas if I had not gotten one I would have been ostracized, so I guess I'm part of the club now." My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.