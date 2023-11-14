'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Way Thore Reveals New Smile After Getting Her Braces Removed in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore is rocking a brand new smile after getting her braces removed. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shows off the before-and-after of her braces journey in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, and she couldn't be happier – even if the removal process isn't her favorite.

Whitney's orthodontist, Dr. Matt, warns that she will feel "pressure" when he removes the brackets from her teeth, but Whitney feels more than a little nervous about what that's going to mean. "You're just gonna feel me wiggling the tooth a little bit," Dr. Matt assures, explaining, "That's just 'cause we gotta get the glue to separate from the back of the bracket."

Whitney knows she won't like that sensation, "because I always feel like my teeth are gonna come right out of my gums," seeking reassurance that they won't from her doctor. While he guarantees that her teeth will remain in place throughout the process, as he begins to remove the braces one by one, Whitney reaches for the hand of Dr. Matt's assistant.

"I'm a little nervous. I don't love going to the dentist," she admits in a confessional. "This little bit of pressure that Dr. Matt keeps talking about, for me is feeling like a lot of pressure." Feeling more pain than pressure, Whitney calls for a break, revealing that while she's "ecstatic" to get her braces off, she's "sweating" at the process. "Don't get me wrong, I am ecstatic to get these braces off and I've had braces before," she shares. "I think I just blocked out what the removal process was like."

While she tells Dr. Matt that there's a "puddle" of sweat forming underneath her due to the fear she's experiencing, Whitney is relying on her upcoming trip to Switzerland to keep her motivated. "All I've got to do is get these braces off and we're heading to Switzerland and who knows?" she asks. "There may be a handsome Swiss man for me to make out with, and I won't have my braces either."

Finally, Whitney's braces have been fully removed, and even her ex-boyfriend Lennie Alehat is impressed when she does her big reveal in the waiting room. "Oh wow," he responds, telling Whitney her new smile looks "great." Posing for a selfie with a big smile, Whitney gushes, "Oh my God, they do look good, don't they?" As a comparison of her smile in 2022 and 2023 pops up on screen, the reality star adds, "I think they turned out amazing. Have you ever seen teeth like this? Honestly." My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.